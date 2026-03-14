Police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of vandalizing a Masonic lodge in Miami Springs early Friday morning.

The Miami Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Brian Guanche, who is charged with one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and one count of criminal mischief.

20-year-old Brian Guanche

The incident occurred at the Oleeta-West Dade Masonic Center located at 145 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., where surveillance video captured a man climbing onto a ledge and damaging two signs outside the building.

Damage is estimated to be approximately $3,000.

Guanche has since bonded out of jail.

One of two damaged signs at the Oleeta-West Dade Masonic Center