NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman in what was described as a case of road rage.

A driver’s dashcam caught the incident along Northwest 90th Street and 27th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, June 23.

According to police, Hector Alvarado Jr. walked out of his car, pulled out the firearm and pointing it at the woman behind the wheel after she honked at him.

Alvarado faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

