NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said she came under the gun in what she described as a road rage incident in Northwest Miami-Dade, and the frightening encounter was captured on her dashcam.

The woman, who spoke with 7News on Saturday on condition of anonymity, said she was heading home from work on Thursday when the driver of a blue Mitsubishi kept slamming on his brakes as he tried to get the attention of a nearby woman in the area of Northwest 90th Street and 27th Avenue.

Moments later, the woman who spoke with 7News said, she finally honked her horn.

“What is that guy doing?” she is heard saying in the dashcam video.

That was when, she said, the situation escalated.

“He went ahead and accelerated again for the third time while he was still, like, looking out, looking at the girl, talking to her again, so I beeped at him again, like, ‘Dude, let’s go,'” she said.

That’s when, the woman said, the driver of the Mitsubishi turned his attention to her.

“At this time — I believe it’s right before 103rd [Street] — he actually stopped the car, he put it in park, and then he came out and he was shouting,” she said.

The woman’s dashcam video captured the moment the driver of the Mitsubishi lifted his shirt.

“He then pulled his gun out and pointed it at me,” she said.

In the dashcam video, the woman is heard saying, “Go around! Whatever, whatever, whatever. I have your tag. Shut up, just go around.”

The woman said she immediately reached for her cellphone.

“I was shaken up. I called my husband. He was like, ‘Just get home, get out of the area, get home,'” she said, “and so, once I got home, I was just too nervous to do anything at that time.”

When she finally went to the police the next day for help, the woman said, what she was told took her by surprise.

“We were told that, since we did not actually call 911 at that time, that it wouldn’t be considered an urgent matter, so they would assign an officer to the case, but it would be a few days, maybe five to 10 days,” she said.

Until then, the woman said, she’s counting her blessings that he never pulled the trigger, adding she will now take another route home to avoid coming face to face with this driver and his gun.

“For me, for somebody that’s done something like that, I think that’s a dangerous thing,” she said, “because maybe this time he just pulled out the gun, but next time he could actually shoot somebody.”

The woman said she hopes her dashcam video will help speed up the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident or recognize the man in the dashcam video, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

