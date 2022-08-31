SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three suspects accused of being involved in a quadruple shooting have been caught and cuffed.

They are being charged in connection to a shooting of four teens at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street back in July.

Detectives arrested the driver of the vehicle, Ariel Acosta, the suspected passenger, Quintavious Bryson as well as charging a third suspect, Huguette Acosta, for tampering with physical evidence.

