PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A big sign of respect was made in honor of a longtime South Florida resident and World War II veteran.

Several hundreds of the veteran’s friends, neighbors and loved ones gathered to celebrate the Village of Pinecrest unveiling a new street sign, which reads “Angelo P. Demos Avenue.”

The new street name honors Demos, a World War II veteran, decorated colonel and esteemed South Florida attorney, who passed away last November at the age of 100.

“He was the greatest person. If you met him, you remembered him. He would ask you questions about yourself and then tell you how great you were,” said Cynthia Demos, Angelo’s daughter.

“He loved everybody. If he loved you, he was your personal salesman. He would tell everybody how fabulous you were, praise you, talk you up. He loved people,” said Stephanie Demos, Angelo’s daughter.

The street, which used to be called 70th Avenue, held a special place in Demos’ life.

He and his wife, Chrissie, built their home on the street, one of the very first on the block, and raised their daughters and lived in for 62 years.

