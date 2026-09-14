OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Opa-Locka over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first alarm blaze in the area of Northwest 147th Street and 24th Court, just before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters were seen using heavy machinery to douse the flames.

The owner of the warehouse, Marc Cooper, said a pile of trash inside burst into flames.

“There was a pile of scraps — it was fine, we have the cameras — and then three minutes later, it was on fire, it caught on fire. No one was there,” he said.

Officials were forced to shut down some roads in the area. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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