FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital after an incident in Florida City on Saturday morning.

The individual was seen on a stretcher being taken into a hospital.

The incident came as investigators blocked off a neighborhood with crime scene tape as they search for evidence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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