NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after a crash in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and Miami Beach Police officers responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 163rd Street and Northeast 35th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a car and a bike underneath of it and three lanes of traffic blocked.

Fire crews said a person was transported to Jackson North Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

7News cameras captured a white sedan that was involved in the crash being loaded into a tow truck

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