MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian hit by a car in Miami Gardens was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.

Miami Gardens Police officers shut down a portion of Northwest 156th Street and 45th avenue after the crash on Friday afternoon.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the area after someone reported an SUV hitting a pedestrian, with a bicycle possibly being involved in the crash.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Aventura in unknown condition.

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