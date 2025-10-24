MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are reacting after a Miami Lakes teacher was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant out of North Carolina.

Jordan Hawk, 26, was teaching her social studies class at the Miami Lakes K-8 Center when authorities arrested her on Tuesday.

“Good morning ma’am, you have an arrest warrant from North Carolina,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer during Hawk’s court appearance, Wednesday.

Hawk is accused of inappropriate conduct with a student in North Carolina.

“Felony indecent liberties with a minor, four counts,” said Glazer.

According to police, Hawk was a teacher at the time at Kannapolis Middle School, north of Charlotte.

The grandmother of one of the alleged victims discovered the disturbing behavior after finding love letters addressed to her grandson.

“I found two love letters, that’s how it all started,” said an alleged victim’s grandmother. “And I told my daughter, I said, ‘This is inappropriate for a teacher to be telling a child that they love him and not to tell the other students.”

She told 7News Hawk tried several times to keep in contact with her grandson.

“She kept trying to reach out to him through Xbox, social media, basically started stalking him at that point,” she said. “At the time, he was 12-years-old.”

That school’s district said Hawk quit in late March before the end of the school year.

As of July, she still wasn’t facing any charges and, at some point, according to authorities in North Carolina, she moved to Florida.

State records show Hawk was certified to teach across Florida as of July 1.

Shortly after, she began working at the Miami Lakes K-8 Center.

Police in North Carolina filed the charges against Hawk last week and contacted Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to inform them of her outstanding warrant.

Parents of the Miami Lakes school were shocked to learn about Hawk’s arrest.

“I was honestly scared. The first thing I did was research to figure out who this teacher was and make sure she had no association with my child,” said a concerned parent.

Other parents wondered why officials didn’t find out about this sooner.

“Why didn’t they investigate her? They should do that to every employee,” said a concerned parent.

“If you’re gonna be a volunteer, you have to go all through the system and get your fingerprints and stuff,” said another concerned parent. “I thought that they would’ve done the same with teachers.”

Miami-Dade School officials say a background check was done for Hawk, but because the charges against her hadn’t yet been filed at the time, there were no red flags.

Officials also released a statement, confirming Hawk had been fired.

“M-DCPS is cooperating with authorities involved in this matter. The individual’s employment has been terminated and will be prohibited from future employment with this district.”

As of now, Hawk is still certified to work as a teacher in North Carolina, according to official records.

“I don’t understand how this woman was able to move to Florida, run to Florida, and get another job around kids,” said the alleged victim’s grandmother.

On the Miami-Dade Schools’ website, teachers interested in applying are required to submit transcripts and letters of recommendation before undergoing a background check.

It’s unclear what records Hawk provided the county but 7News has put in a public records request to obtain that information.

As for Hawk, she is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina sometime over the next 30 days.

