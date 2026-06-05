SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of bears is in good health after their routine wellness checkup at Zoo Miami’s animal hospital, officials said.

Laurel and Libby, two 16-year-old American black bear sisters, were brought in to the zoo’s animal hospital on Thursday to receive wellness exams.

The exams are part of a preventive medicine program designed to detect health issues before they become serious.

The bears received radiographs, an ultrasound, dental cleaning, vaccines, and an eye exam.

Besides some minor issues, the bears are in relatively good condition for their age and have already fully recovered from their procedures, the zoo said.

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