Over 300 attend Camillus House’s annual Christmas brunch

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people took part in a festive feast for those that need it the most.

More than 300 residents and guests were welcomed with open arms to Camillus House in Miami for their annual Christmas brunch, Wednesday.

“This is a very special day here for us at Camillus, the opportunity to provide the residents, not only of Camillus House, but individuals still living on the streets a Christmas meal,” said Camillus House CEO Hilda Fernandez. “What many of us experience on a regular basis on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, they’re gonna have it here today at Camillus House, and we’re very fortunate to have had quite a good turnout for this special meal.”

Attendees also received gift bags.

