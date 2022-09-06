MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami resident and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has faced a South Florida judge for the first time since she was arrested in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, a judge denied Clenney’s attorney’s request that adult content from her social media site not be allowed into evidence, claiming the material is not pertinent to a jury determining her guilt or innocence.

Prosecutors said she killed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, during an argument at the Miami condo they shared.

Clenney claims it was self-defense.

She faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of her boyfriend.

