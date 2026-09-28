NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized in North Miami Beach after losing control of their car and crashing into a strip mall sign Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found the car rammed into the mall sign near a Publix at 930 North Miami Beach Boulevard.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

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