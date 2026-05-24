NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was found dead in an apparent hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and River Drive early Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a passerby called 911 to report an unknown male.

According to investigators, the victim was struck by a driver who didn’t stop.

Witnesses said the victim was riding a scooter when an unknown car struck him.

“A car hit him when he was in a scooter, and they hit him, and they swiped him from side to side of the railtracks,” said a witness.

Deputies found the man unresponsive. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units later pronounced the victim deceased.

“You know it’s very sad to see someone leave like that,” said a witness.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction, and no MDSO vehicle was involved, according to officials.

Detectives from the MDSO Traffic Homicide Bureau are currently investigating.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-tips.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.