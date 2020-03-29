Officials: Some COVID-19 tests at Hard Rock Stadium site rejected

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As several new testing sites are set to open across South Florida in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, state officials said some tests at one of the current locations have been rejected.

Health and government officials discussed the matter during a press conference at one of these locations in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sunday evening.

They clarified that the tests that were rejected were administered on Monday and Tuesday at the Hard Rock Stadium site

“There were some tests that were done in a bacterial culture medium, that should have been done in a viral culture medium when this site opened up early on,” said Mike Jachles, who was speaking on behalf of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

That official said they have reached out to the people who need to be retested, but the stressed that those tested at the Miami Gardens location on either Monday or Tuesday who have not been contacted should call in just to make sure they do not need to be tested again.

The announcement comes as the latest numbers show more than 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, with nearly half of those cases in South Florida. Officials said the steady incline underscores the urgency of ensuring more testing sites are set up.

Among the deaths from coronavirus this past week were two medical professionals who passed away days apart,

Officials confirmed on Thursday that Dr. Alex Hsu, who practiced internal medicine in Margate, died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 67 years old.

Two days later, Jackson Health System confirmed Araceli Buendia Ilagan, a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit, also succumbed to the virus. She was 63.

Earlier this weekend, a spokesperson for Atria Willow Wood, a senior assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, said they now have 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 6 residents who have died.

Mike Gentry, the facility’s senior vice president of care issued a statement that reads in part, “Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe.”​

State officials said they understand that a key part of protecting the public is being able to test as many people as possible. There are currently drive-thru testing locations open at Marlins Park in Miami, Hard Rock Stadium and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

Additional sites are expected to open in Weston, Pompano Beach, Hialeah and Liberty City.

Most of the testing sites require appointments or that you meet certain requirements to get tested.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.