CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a home in Coral Gables forced several residents out, officials said.

Heavy smoke was seen clouding a home on Solano Prado and Gallardo Street, Tuesday morning.

Although Coral Gables Fire Rescue crews were able to extinguish the fire, the structure sustained severe damage.

Everyone inside escaped safely.

An investigation as to what caused the fire is underway.

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