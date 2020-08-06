NW Miami-Dade community rallies for justice of 7-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in Northwest Miami-Dade took to the streets declaring enough is enough.

They want whoever killed Alana Washington locked up.

Washington was just 7 years old when she lost her life, and nearly two weeks later the search for a shooter stretches on.

In late July, someone drove by the little girl’s home and fired bullets at four people, including two children.

Washington didn’t survive.

Her mother, Shanlavie Washington, made a painful plea.

“I just ask that God lay something on a person’s heart that did it that they’re able to turn themselves in,” she said.

The rally for justice started at the corner of 51st Street and 29th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

“I heard about what happened, and it broke my heart,” said a protester.

The group marched through the neighborhood chanting, “You see something, say something!”

They blocked traffic, handed out flyers to passing cars and released balloons in her honor.

“I think this country really has to come to terms with this violence. It’s easier to get a gun than to get books,” said the protester.

Perhaps the most powerful image from the rally was Washington’s relatives, close to her in age, holding signs with drawings of her and captions reading, “Keep our kids safe!! Justice for Alana.”

“Powerful is a word that cannot be explained, that you have children 7, 8, 9 and 10 that’s standing with grown men and grown women wanting justice for their family members,” Shanlavie said.

Even the youngest of the group understood what happened to Alana, and they hope police will find whoever is responsible soon.

“They said, ‘Auntie Niecie, we’re gonna be here with you every single day until something happens,'” Shanlavie said.

If you have any information regarding the drive-by shooting of Alana Washington and who may be responsible for the crime, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $55,000 reward.

