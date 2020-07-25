Child dead, 3 other family members, including baby, hospitalized after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A child has died after gunfire tore through a section of Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three others to the hospital, officials said, in what turned out to be one of two weekend shootings in Miami-Dade County that left young people injured.

Police identified the deceased as 7-year-old Alana Washington. She was being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital before being pronounced dead.

Shanlavie Drayton, Washington’s mother and grandmother of another victim said, “Alana was only 7 years old, getting out of a car. My granddaughter’s only 1-year-old, and he’s still holding on. His mom is fighting right now. My other son is fighting right now, so all I’m asking for is somebody to say something and pray.”

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northwest 29th Avenue and 51st Street, just before 8:15 p.m., Saturday.

Just informed of a drive-by shooting in northern Miami-Dade, in which a baby & child where shot, among others. This type of indiscriminate violence is unconscionable & we as a community cannot become callous to it. (1 of 2)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 26, 2020

In a tweet, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III described the younger victims as “a baby & child.”

“Seeing the baby just lying there, the police rushing back and forth, trying to do the best for the baby, it was something that you wouldn’t want to wish on anybody,” said a woman.

Heartbroken to learn that yet again, a precious child was shot during a drive-by incident tonight. I am with pleading with the community…if you saw something, PLEASE say something. We must not remain silent when the lives of our children are at stake. #EnoughisEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 26, 2020

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the sound of gunfire. Moments later, a car could be seen speeding away.

Paramedics transported all four victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown conditions.

Police said those responsible remain at large.

Ramirez said, “Justice for this young girl. She had her life ahead of her. To be killed like this is terrible. I know that we’re all preoccupied with what’s going on in the world but please pay attention to this. This is unacceptable.”

Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the Miami-Dade State Attorney, said, “Somebody knows something. The mother, the family, is begging everyone in this community and communities close by, any kernel of information.”

The incident preceded after a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the moments after the shooting, as people ran for cover.

Overnight, senseless gun violence strikes again. Distraught to find out that a teen in our community was shot and injured at a party. Praying for a speedy recovery & asking anyone who has information about this incident to come forward. #SeeSomethingSaySomething #EnoughIsEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 26, 2020

In a tweet, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that a teen had been shot and injured during a house party.

During a press conference, Carvalho said, “She will never walk across the graduation stage. She’ll never realize her God-given promise of a fulfilled life.”

As police search for those behind the string of weekend shootings, residents in the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood where the drive-by shooting took place said they’re praying for the victims and an end to the violence.

“It’s something that– it sucks, but it’s normal here. There’s always gunfire going off over here,” said the woman who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting, “but it’s something you don’t wish on anybody, especially in a community like ours.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. There are two different awards being made available. One is for $15,000 while another is for $42,000.

