MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The highly anticipated South Florida quarterfinals showdown, Norway vs. England, has brought supporters from all over the world to watch their team try to make it to the top.

Norway scored first, and right after, England scored.

Soccer fans are currently in Miami Stadium watching the match, and when 7News spoke to them, there was a lot of friendly banter between fans from both teams.

“England’s going home, you’re going home,” said Team Norway fans.

“I’ll see you after, right after we’ve won 4-0,” said a Team England fan.

Norwegian fans have been waiting for this World Cup moment for 28 years.

Norway not only qualified to appear in the FIFA World Cup, but keeps advancing in the tournament, knocking out strong opponents.

Fans who support England believe their team will knock out Norway.

“Pretty confident. I think it’s going to be a tough game. It’ll be like an English Premier League game. So it’s going to be a little bit different to what we’ve seen so far, I think,” said a Team England fan.

Team Mexico fans who traveled to Miami from Mexico purchased tickets, hoping Mexico would be playing in the quarterfinals in place of England.

“We are now supporting Norway because England beat us last match, and so we are with Norway today,” said Hector Lopez, a Team Mexico fan.

England is the favoured winner in Saturday’s match. The match marks their 17th appearance in the World Cup.

“Oh, I feel sick, I’ll be honest with you. I’m expecting us to win, expecting England to win, but Norway are a tricky team,” said Terry Kilbine, a Team England fan.

Soccer fans are hoping the underdogs move on to the semifinals to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the next round.

“Beat Argentina and lose in the final. That’s what’s going to happen,” said a Team Norway fan.

“France is winning the World Cup, let’s be honest. Too good,” said a Team Norway fan.

Until it’s decided on the pitch, fans of both teams are having a blast, showing off their pride.

“Row, row, row your boat, merrily, merrily, merrily, you Vikings got no dreams,” said Team England fans.

“They’re going home, they’re going home,” said Team Norway fans.

The score is currently 1-2, with England taking the lead.

Soccer fans can catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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