NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Rabbi is behind bars after being accused of chatting with an underage boy about engaging in sex acts online and then traveling to Delray Beach to meet him, only to be met by a self-proclaimed “predator catcher” instead.

64-year-old Levi Cash from North Miami was arrested after he allegedly traveled two counties north last Thursday to meet with a 14-year-old boy at a Target for unlawful sexual activity.

It appears Cash and the “minor” conversed online for some time before they met up.

The man behind the “predator catcher” operation alerted the authorities after confronting Cash, who confessed his wrongdoings.

Cash remains behind bars on a $60,000 bond.

