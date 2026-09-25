NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Bay Village family is frustrated after falling victim several times to teens performing a door-kicking TikTok trend.

In one instance caught on surveillance video, a teen kicked the locked door of Lorely Carpio’s apartment so hard that it knocked open the door, sending a wave of fear through her family.

“Out of nowhere, we hear a bang and the door flies open really hard and my husband gets shocked, we all get shocked,” said Carpio.

When her husband rushed to check for an intruder, he found an apparent teenager running frantically from their home near South Treasure Drive.

“He comes outside and all he sees is a kid running to the park,” said Carpio.

The family of three is expecting a fourth member to join them soon.

Carpio’s husband worried that this prank could’ve had severe consequences if she had been near the doorway.

“My husband got frustrated because I’m pregnant, he was like, ‘What if I was behind the door and got hit or my daughter?'” said Carpio.

Surveillance video near their apartment shows the teen approaching their door just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

The teen takes a look behind him before thrusting his foot into the door with intense force. Immediately after, he runs away.

Carpio said this is the third time it’s happened at their home.

When they reported the incident to authorities, they insisted on speaking with officers about the issue in person.

North Bay Village Police responded and took a report of the incident.

Carpio told 7News the officers claimed to have spoken to the juvenile’s parents and issued a warning.

“My husband was demanding for more because it’s not the first time,” said Carpio.

She added that they’re not the only victims to this reckless prank.

According to Carpio, a group of teens hanging out at the nearby park would often pick out random units to kick doors before running back.

“There’s a kick here from before,” said Carpio.

The immature stunt is part of a years-old trend that’s regained notoriety on TikTok where people record themselves kicking in doors of unsuspecting residents to the beat of music before running off.

It’s not just happening in South Florida.

Near St. Augustine, similar pranks have been met with stark warnings by authorities that it can lead to deadly consequences if these juveniles pick a home of someone believing they’re in danger and have a weapon nearby.

“You guys want to get shot by a homeowner when you’re kicking their door and they think you’re breaking in to kill them?” the St. John’s County Sheriff’s deputy told teens that were taken into custody.

That exact scenario played out last year at a home in Lighthouse Point.

What likely began as teens wanting to pull a harmless ding-dong ditch prank ended with a firefighter chasing them down and hitting them with a baseball bat. He would later end up behind bars.

Back in North Bay Village, Police Chief Carlos Noriega issued a clear statement about growing concerns over the trend:

“This is a good reminder for all of us as parents and community members to talk with our children. Encourage them to make the right decisions and let them know they should never feel pressured or intimidated by their peers. Open and ongoing conversations at home go a long way in helping kids make good choices.”

Carpio echoed the chief’s sentiments, hoping parents and children take it with some semblance of seriousness.

“To the parents, just be more careful with what your kids do,” she said.

While the incidents didn’t leave any serious damage to her property, she’s optimistic her message, coupled with police warnings, will dissuade teens from thinking it’s funny to take these risks over a social media trend.

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