NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities gave the all-clear after a deputy-involved crash happened in North Miami.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a traffic crash involving an MDSO deputy in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 121st Street, Friday evening.

Investigators say the driver slammed into the deputy’s cruiser. Both of the vehicles absorbed most of the damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

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