SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital gave cancer survivors a special chance to come together.

The hospital hosted a reunion for pediatric cancer survivors on Sunday at Dave & Buster’s in the Dolphin Mall.

Organizers said the event provides a stress-free environment for former patients to reconnect with their care teams.

“It’s wonderful to see the patients here smiling, having fun, and not getting chemotherapy, and so it’s a happy day,” said Ziad Khatib, director of the division of hematology at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Cancer survivor Jazlyn Jimenez expressed how she felt about the event with 7News.

“If you weren’t a survivor, you will probably not be here, so it makes me happy that we’re all survivors,” said Jimenez

The event celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day.

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