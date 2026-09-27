MIAMI (WSVN) - A neglected French bulldog has been rescued from a Miami apartment after a neighbor’s viral video of the pet sparked widespread outrage.

The neighbor at the Park Line Condominiums in Downtown Miami posted videos of the animal living in its own urine and feces.

The dog’s ribs were even visible through its skin.

The video rapidly circulated locally through social media platforms, and police got involved.

The apparent owner of the dog has been arrested, and the Miami-Dade County Animal Services confirmed an active animal cruelty and neglect investigation is underway.

The dog is currently in the care of Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

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