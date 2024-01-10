MIAMI (WSVN) - A 1-year-old boy is clinging to life after a near-drowning incident in Miami on Friday, prompting an investigation into a case that authorities suggest could have been prevented by adhering to existing laws.

The child was found in the backyard pool of a home along the 6200 block of North Miami Avenue, which investigators say was not a registered short-term vacation rental.

In Miami-Dade County, registered short-term vacation rentals are required to have safety barriers, safety covers, alarms, or door latches for swimming pools if they are to be used by anyone under the age of 6.

“Our officers attempted CPR on the child. Fire rescue came. They took over. We assisted in the escort to the hospital,” explained City of Miami Captain Freddie Cruz on Friday. “Our understanding now is that the child is in very critical condition. Our prayers go out to the family.”

Despite these efforts, the child remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

On Tuesday night, Chief of Police Manuel A. Morales released a statement regarding the incident:

“As the police chief of Miami, I am filled with anger, heartbreak, and disappointment as we witness a child clinging to life and a family of tourists desperately holding on to hope. This tragic situation has arisen because those who valued profit over human life chose to disregard the simple laws designed to keep people safe. The operators of what amounts to an illegal short -term rental business have created conditions that have caused immense suffering. The Miami Police Department is using every tool at its disposal to hold the operators of Airbnb accountable for their reckless and callous actions. Our thoughts are with the child fighting for their life and the family enduring this nightmare. We will not rest until justice is served for them and the community.”

As stated by Chief Morales, authorities are now holding the operators of the Airbnb accountable for disregarding laws designed to ensure safety.

Police are using this incident as a reminder to families about the importance of preventative measures, such as protective fences, to avoid similar tragic incidents. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

“When we respond to situations like this, a lot of it is lessons learned and how these things can be prevented,” said Capt. Carroll in a media release on Friday. “When dealing with pools. Those that need to make sure you have those protective around there. When you have children who have the ability to wander off and open doors, you wanna make sure that they’re being properly supervised.”

Miami Police have been contacted to find out if the operator(s) of the Airbnb will be facing any charges.

