MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department responded to a hazmat situation at Whispering Pines Center after a student brought a sealed bag containing unbroken pills onto the campus, authorities said.

Crews responded to the school, located at 3609 South Douglas Road, on Wednesday morning.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution, the School Resource Officer immediately secured the bag and placed it in a safe location away from students and staff, pending further examination.

A few staff members reported feeling lightheaded, prompting a response from Miramar Fire Rescue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office HAZMAT units were also requested to ensure the area was safely evaluated.

At this time, there is no confirmed threat to students or staff, and the situation remains under control, police said.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the nature of the substance and ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.