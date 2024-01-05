MIAMI (WSVN) - A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning at a home, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police arrived at the scene at 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Once at the scene, crews found the boy unresponsive and they were given CPR.

According to fire rescue, the boy was found at the home’s pool by a family member. It’s not known how long the child was in the pool.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police cruisers surrounded the area.

Officers placed yellow tape at the scene as they continue to investigate.

It is unclear if the child was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

