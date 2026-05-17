MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 2,000 community members came together for mental health.

National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, Miami-Dade County hosted the sixth annual walk for mental health awareness at Loan-Depot Park.

The event provided support and generated critical funds for free mental health programs and services.

Community leaders, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, also attended.

Officials said the walk comes at an important time, as data shows one in four individuals lives with a mental health condition.

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