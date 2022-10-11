(WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools.

Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School at 1781 NW 95th St., Tuesday,

A similar call was made to Ronald Reagan Senior High School at 8600 NW 107th Ave. moments later.

Since these calls have been made, there has been a heavy police presence around the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and 17th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has set up a command post on Northwest 95th Avenue just off 20th Avenue.

The supervisor on the scene said it appears to be a swatting call.

There is no indication that anyone inside has been injured or that shots have been fired.

The Miami-Dade School Board Police Department and Miami-Dade County Police Department are also on the scene to do a sweep of the school to determine everyone inside is OK.

The school was placed on a code-red lockdown as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Pembroke Pines police were seen outside of West Broward High School at 500 NW 209th Ave. after another swatting call was made there.

After a search of the school, police found no threat and have lifted the schools lockdown.

Calls of a potential armed suspect at Boca Raton High School at 1501 NW 15th Court, were also made. According to Boca Raton Police, no threats were found at the school

UPDATE: As of 10:23am, Boca Raton High School has been cleared. Nothing suspicious was located.



Please note: Other South FL schools were placed on lockdown after receiving similar reports today. @BocaPolice https://t.co/XyDNVl2wsv — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 11, 2022

In a tweet, the BRPD said there was no evidence of a shooting at the campus.

Fort Lauderdale Police also dismissed reports of a shooting at Dillard High School at 2501 NW 11th St., and have lifted the school’s lockdown.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Pompano Beach High School at 600 NE 13th Ave. also received false reports of a shooting and the school’s lockdown was lifted.

