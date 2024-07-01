DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a Sunny Isles Beach police cruiser has caused significant traffic delays on State Road 826, also known as the Palmetto Expressway, for Monday morning commuters.

Around 7:10 a.m., authorities and emergency vehicles appeared to be clearing the roads and moving the scene to at least one lane to allow traffic to pass. However, express lanes remain closed.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes just before Northwest 25th Street, which caused five lane closures.

As a result, delays are extensive, with traffic backed up to Interstate 75. Drivers are advised to use Northwest 87th Avenue as an alternate route.

One person was transported to Kendall Trauma Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are working to clear the scene.

