SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a collision Monday morning on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The motorcyclist crashed into a Nissan sedan, and was thrown from the bike onto the roadway, where he died from his injuries.

The incident happened near Exit 12 in Southwest 216th Street, heading northbound.

The crash led to road closures that impacted morning rush hour but it has since reopened.

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