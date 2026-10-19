NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a motorcycle rider to the hospital following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that led to traffic closures during rush hour, deputies said.

7 Drone Force hovered above the scene of the wreck near Red Road (Northwest 57th Avenue) and Miami Lakes Drive, Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene just before 5:50 a.m..

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the motorcyclist to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the patient is listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the site of the crash.

Deputies are diverting southbound traffic westbound onto Miami Lakes Drive while they investigate. The crash is also causing delays westbound on the Palmetto Expressway. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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