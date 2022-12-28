WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother who killed her three-year-old daughter appeared in court.

On Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter faced a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge in West Miami-Dade.

According to police, she attempted to strangle her daughter before fatally stabbing her inside an apartment located near Northeast 10th Avenue and 163rd Street, Tuesday morning.

Baxter called 911 and turned herself in.

Judge Mindy S. Glazer stated what she was arrested for.

“Ms. Baxter, you are charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse,” said Glazer. “I will appoint the public defender for you.”

When police arrived at the scene of the crime on Tuesday, they found Baxter next to her child with stab wounds on her face, neck, and chest.

An officer was seen taking the 3-year-old out of the apartment moments later.

“First-degree murder is no bond. Count two aggravated child abuse is $10,000,” said Glazer. “You will see a judge in 21 days for your arraignment. You also have an immigration hold.”

Baxter is to be held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Investigators are still determining what led up to the violent act.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.