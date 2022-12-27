NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a young child and her mother.

Authorities were gathered at an apartment complex near Northeast 10th Avenue and 163rd Street, early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the mother, identified as 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter, called 911 to confess to stabbing and killing her 3-year-old daughter. When police arrived, they located Baxter in her living room.

While on scene, police, according to the arrest report, discovered the victim’s body lying on the floor with “several deep stab wounds” to her chest, neck and face.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Baxter was taken into custody without incident.

Neighbors were saddened to hear the news.

“It’s sad because she was a little girl,” said Julia Gutierrez in Spanish.

Another woman said she was scared for her four children.

“You need to look for help,” said the woman. “You don’t do that to kids.”

Baxter has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

