SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother has been hospitalized after an SUV hit her car and then hit the gas.

The hit-and-run horror happened when she ran out of gas, and she parked on the side of the road.

Her family is hoping to get the driver responsible off the streets.

Maria Martinez is now in unbearable pain, and you can feel that from this one picture.

“It’s honestly one of the hardest things I’ve had to go through, just watching her suffer in pain, and I can’t do anything about it,” said son Sebastian Trivino.

Their pain started Saturday night after their mom’s car ran out of gas, leaving her stranded on Southwest 122nd Avenue near 112th Street, a few blocks from her home.

Her children said someone stopped to help her.

“Very grateful for that person, very thankful that he pulled to the side,” said daughter Alexandra Trivino.

Miami-Dade detectives said another car on the road then slammed into the driver’s door, which was open, and that ended up hitting her.

Officers said the SUV never stopped to make sure no one was hurt.

“They told me she got hit while she was waiting for us to get there,” Sebastian said.

“It still doesn’t cross my mind how someone could do this,” Alexandra said.

Martinez remains in the hospital with two large cuts on her face, fractured ribs and a broken hip.

“Right now the only thing that’s holding her up is knowing that me and my brother are by her side,” Alexandra said.

“It’s just going to be a long recovery from here forward, and we have a great support system, a large family, a big group of friends that are willing to help us, and I appreciate everybody that has already,” Sebastian said.

Miami-Dade County Police detectives are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

