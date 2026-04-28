HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teen.

According to detectives from the Homestead Police Department, 16-year-old Antoinette Smith was last seen at her residence located near the 2500 block of Southeast 14th Avenue in Homestead.

She left her home and was not seen since.

Smith was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, pink leggings, brown socks and white Crocs, and has black long braided hear, brown eyes, and green contacts.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds

Detectives said that Smith suffers from mental illness that requires medication, and did not have the medication in her possession.

If anyone sees or knows where Antoinette Smith is please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535, or you can stay anonymous by calling 471-TIPS.

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