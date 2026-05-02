NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from North Miami.

According to detectives, Lauryn Munoz Taffur was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Northeast 125th Street in North Miami, Florida, on April 30, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Converse sneakers.

Taffur may have a belly button piercing.

Taffur stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or 911.

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