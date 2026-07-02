MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida students received a hands-on lesson in the law this summer, thanks to one organization’s mission to keep young people engaged and active while sparking their interest in the legal profession.

The 100 Black Men of South Florida hosted its annual Middle School Summer Law Program in partnership with Miami Carol City Senior High School’s law magnet program.

During the weeklong program, which ran from Monday to Thursday, students took part in several activities, including debates, a mock trial and lectures led by local attorneys who served as guest speakers.

Licensed attorney and teacher Asiah Wolfolk-Manning, who leads the law magnet program at Miami Carol City High School, said it’s good to keep students engaged and informed even during the summer break.

“It’s just important for our students to understand the law and how government works, so they can be informed citizens,” she said. “And you’d be surprised, even at the middle school level, these are very knowledgeable and very interested in understanding what’s happening in their world and the community around them.”

Wolfolk-Manning said the program culminates with the mock trial.

“All of the students play speaking roles, either a witness or an attorney, and just working on those critical thinking skills, and analytical and public speaking skills, is a great way to avoid that summer slide that happens,” she said.

In addition to the Middle Summer Law program, 100 Black Men of South Florida facilitates several youth programs, including its High School Summer Nursing & Health Sciences Academy, which provides hands-on education and training.

Pierre Rutledge, the organization’s president, said he’s grateful for the collaboration with Miami Carol City Senior High School.

“We look forward to continuing this relationship and exposing our kids to the possibilities — whether it’s law, criminal justice, or law enforcement — and to make them better citizens in our community and give them an exposure to other things outside the traditional academic arena.” he said.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.