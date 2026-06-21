MIAMI (WSVN) - A cultural celebration kicked off in Miami’s Overtown, honoring Juneteenth weekend.

The Overtown Business Association hosted the Block Party and Heritage Market on Saturday at the Dunn-Josephine Hotel.

The block party featured music, a tribute to R&B icon Betty Wright, and support for African-American-owned businesses while also honoring Miami’s historic black epicenter.

“I’m just really, really excited to celebrate because it’s what our ancestors have already done, but also to keep the innovation going, so I’m just loving to be a part of something so monumental, especially being in the heart of Overtown,” said Mone’t Howard, owner of Artist Mone’t Beauty Collection.

Organizers said the party also served to collect donations that will fund local economic development and preservation efforts.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.