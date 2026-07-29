NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman has been arrested months after investigators said she intentionally rammed a vehicle carrying a woman and her minor stepson before allegedly confronting and assaulting the driver.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 30-year-old Leatha Bouie was taken into custody Tuesday in Northwest Miami-Dade in connection with the Oct. 30, 2025, incident near Northwest 101st Street and Northwest 12th Avenue.

Investigators said the victim was driving her minor stepson to school when Bouie intentionally drove head-on into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim told detectives she attempted to reverse away, but Bouie allegedly struck the vehicle a second time.

Authorities said Bouie then got out of her vehicle and began kicking and punching the victim’s SUV.

The victim told detectives she exited her vehicle while holding a firearm and repeatedly told Bouie to leave her alone. Investigators said Bouie instead approached and pushed the victim.

Fearing for her safety, the victim fired one round into the ground to scare Bouie away, according to the arrest report. No injuries from the gunshot were reported.

Investigators also said Bouie’s 1-year-old child was inside her vehicle throughout the incident.

Deputies located Bouie on Tuesday and took her into custody after investigators identified her as the suspect.

Bouie is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great bodily harm, criminal mischief in damage, and battery.

A judge found probable cause and set Bouie’s total bond at $7,150.

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