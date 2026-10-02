MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have decalred an all clear after a couple of school scares in Miami.

Officers responded to Southwest Miami Senior and Miami Senior High, after they said someone made a call that threatened “something bad” was going to happen at both schools.

K9 units helped check cars in the parking lot.

Miami-Dade Schools Police later reported the call to be a hoax and all lockdowns were lifted.

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