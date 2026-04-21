MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for an armed robber in Miami.

Miami Police Officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood around Northwest 31st Street and Third Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said someone was trying to sell a watch to a potential buyer but instead the buyer pulled out a knife, stole the watch and fled the scene.

7News cameras captured officers with long guns and a K-9 dog checking an apartment building and walking through the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

A school in the area was briefly placed on lockdown but it has since been lifted.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the perimeter has since been taken down but it’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

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