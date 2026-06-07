MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was rushed to the hospital after a crash that involved another vehicle.

Miami Police officials said that early Saturday morning, an officer who was responding to a call was T-boned by another vehicle.

Both cars were left damaged in the incident.

The officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, but may have multiple fractures, according to officials.

Investigators have not released additional details as the officer continues undergoing evaluations.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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