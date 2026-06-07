MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was rushed to the hospital after a crash that involved another vehicle.

Miami Police officials said an officer who was responding to an emergency call was T-boned by a gray SUV.

“I’m going to use my car to remove the vehicle that’s trapping the officer,” said police dispatch.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Southwest 7th Street.

“I’m with him. He’s alert and conscious,” said police dispatch. “Start shutting down the streets. Establish a corridor to the hospital.”

Miami police said the officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, but may have suffered multiple fractures.

Both cars were left damaged in the incident.

A witness on scene, John Randin, described how the scene unfolded.

“I was trailing behind the gentleman who struck the police officer. And it was a green light, and the cop went straight through the intersection with his lights on, but like I said, it was green, and unfortunately, the gentleman struck him,” said Randin.

Randin contacted 911 and checked on the officer.

“I got out of the car, called 911 real quick. The officer seemed like he was in pain, but I signaled to him. I’m on the phone, I was standing in front of the patrol car, and he gave me the thumbs up like ‘thank you for calling,'” said Randin.

According to Miami police, the driver of the gray SUV stayed on scene.

The damaged police cruiser and the gray SUV were towed on Sunday morning.

Investigators have not released any information about the driver of the gray SUV.

While the Miami police officer gets more treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital, his colleagues are actively investigating this crash.

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