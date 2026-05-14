MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested after police said he shot his roommate during a domestic dispute at a Little Havana apartment Wednesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Ramon Lauzurique-Gonzalez, 55, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after investigators said he shot the victim in the shoulder and struck him in the head with a handgun inside an apartment near Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 34th Avenue.

Investigators said the victim told officers he had been living at the apartment for about three months with his wife, Gonzalez and Gonzalez’s ex-wife, who is the victim’s wife’s sister.

The victim said Gonzalez shot him before hitting him in the head with the firearm as the victim attempted to disarm him.

The victim was eventually able to wrestle the gun away and flee the apartment.

According to witness statements included in the report, Gonzalez had been arguing with his ex-wife earlier in the day and accused her of divorcing him because she was attracted to the victim.

Witnesses told detectives the suspect later returned with a handgun and fired multiple shots inside the apartment.

One witness told detectives her boyfriend had just arrived home from work and she was preparing him food when she saw Gonzalez walk out of his room holding what she described as a black handgun.

The witness said Gonzalez pointed the weapon at the victim and yelled, “I’m going to fucking kill you today,” before firing a shot that caused the victim to fall to the ground.

She said the victim later got back up and managed to disarm Gonzalez during a struggle.

Police said witnesses and the victim later identified Gonzalez in photographic lineups.

Officers located him nearby a short time after the shooting and took him into custody, authorities said.

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