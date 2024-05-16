MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested following a violent armed robbery in Miami, which left to victims in need of medical treatment.

The incident occurred on May 12 around 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest Third Street and 23rd Avenue.

According to Miami Police, three victims were sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by two Hispanic men, later identified as 28-year-old Yeuris Baez and 23-year-old Victor Yariel Polanco. One victim anticipated a robbery and managed to hide his Rolex watch under his seat before the criminal duo demanded the timepieces.

When the victim refused to comply, he was put in a headlock and pistol-whipped until he lost consciousness, leading to a laceration and bruising to the back of his head. Meanwhile, Polanco and Baez rummaged through another victim’s purse and removed the car keys, preventing them from escaping.

Detectives with the Miami Police Department were able to access surveillance footage, which verified the victim’s statements and showed the deliberate nature of the attack. Authorities confirmed that the victims involved in the robbery were targeted.

The following day, detectives were able to locate the getaway car where they found two Rolex watches identical to the one’s described by the victims.

Both culprits have charges against them, including armed robbery, aggravated battery and burglary with an assault.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is continuing their investigation into this incident and urges anyone with information to contact the Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

