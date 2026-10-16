City of Miami officers are searching for a missing 85-year-old man.
Detectives say Felman Reddick was last seen early Friday morning from Miami’s Model City area.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black shirt, red Miami Heat pajamas and dark slides.
Officers say he has white hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Reddick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Brenes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.
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