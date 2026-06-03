NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she brought a firearm onto the campus of Miami Northwestern Senior High School while meeting with school officials about a fight involving her daughter.

Apolonia Sindora Crumpton was arrested June 2 and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to a Miami-Dade Schools Police arrest report.

Police said school security alerted officers after Crumpton became upset while discussing an incident involving her daughter, who had been involved in a physical altercation at the school.

Security personnel reported that Crumpton may have been armed, prompting officers to investigate.

During the investigation, officers escorted Crumpton to an office, advised her of her Miranda rights and searched her bag.

Police said they found a black Hi-Point 9mm handgun and ammunition inside.

Investigators said Crumpton acknowledged the firearm was in her bag.

A judge found probable cause and set Crumpton’s bond at $5,000.

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