MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she helped her juvenile son steal a purse and other belongings from an employee-only area of a jewelry store in the Miami Design District.

Linda Maria Palacio, 41, faces charges of burglary of an occupied structure, grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to a City of Miami Police arrest affidavit.

Police said the theft occurred June 11 at Cadar Jewelry, located at 166 NE 39th St.

The victim, an employee at the business, reported leaving her purse containing personal belongings, identification and financial cards in a restricted employee-only area while the store was under construction and closed to the public.

When she returned, the purse was missing.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that allegedly showed Palacio and her juvenile son entering the restricted area through a rear entrance without authorization.

Detectives said the pair went directly to the area where employees stored personal belongings, and video showed Palacio searching through the victim’s purse and holding open a backpack while the juvenile placed the stolen items inside.

According to the affidavit, detectives determined Palacio actively participated in the theft and encouraged her son’s involvement in the crime rather than supervising him.

During a post-Miranda interview, Palacio admitted being present but denied knowing her son was stealing the victim’s property, investigators said.

A judge found probable cause and set a $500 bond on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

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